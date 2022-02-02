Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.