Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 542,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,978,077 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.58.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

