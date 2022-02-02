Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 3148037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

TVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Insiders acquired a total of 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618 over the last ninety days.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

