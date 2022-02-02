TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

