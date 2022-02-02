Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,988 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 403.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.