Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

