Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TTEC were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TTEC by 164.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

