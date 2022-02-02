Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

ATHM opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

