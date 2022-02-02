Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.