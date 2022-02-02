Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

