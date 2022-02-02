TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TPCS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 46,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

