TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

