TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 142,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

