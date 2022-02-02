TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of TGNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
