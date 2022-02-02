Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.18).

ETR O2D opened at €2.55 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.41.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

