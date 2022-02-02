Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,169,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,471,000 after acquiring an additional 349,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,226,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.