Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.