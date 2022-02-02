Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

BA stock opened at $208.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.85. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

