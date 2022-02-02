Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $662.0 million to $670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.94 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04 to $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

