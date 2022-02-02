TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.49

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as high as C$6.34. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Separately, cut their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$124.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.