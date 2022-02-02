TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 9.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.67. 52,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,937,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

