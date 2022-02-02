The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CG opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.