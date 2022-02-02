The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

