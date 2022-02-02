The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,392,349 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

