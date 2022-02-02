The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.