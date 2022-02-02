The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $38,825,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

