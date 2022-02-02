The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by 24.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.