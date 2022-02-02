The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,187. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.