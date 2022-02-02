The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 143,141 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of Curtiss-Wright worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

