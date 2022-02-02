The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,832 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

