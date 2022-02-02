The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 258 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of CIT Group worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CIT Group by 863.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CIT Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 2,072.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 572,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

