The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 201,448 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,448 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.23% of Lantheus worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

