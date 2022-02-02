The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

PNC stock opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.56 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

