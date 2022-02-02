The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

