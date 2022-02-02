The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

