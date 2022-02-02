The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 4.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $158,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,426. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

