Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,322 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

TMO opened at $598.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

