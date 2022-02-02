Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.07 billion.

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $602.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.17.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.