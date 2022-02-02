Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.07 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.39 on Wednesday, hitting $602.70. 27,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $623.64 and its 200 day moving average is $594.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

