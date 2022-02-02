Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Tilray stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

