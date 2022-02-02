Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

