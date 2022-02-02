Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Titan Machinery worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $356,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $708.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.