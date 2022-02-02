Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TIVC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

