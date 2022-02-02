Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.67. Toast shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 18,586 shares.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

