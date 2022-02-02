TokenClub (TCT) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. TokenClub has a market cap of $17.26 million and $2.28 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118355 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

