Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.30

Totally plc (LON:TLY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.30 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Totally shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 264,177 shares changing hands.

TLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

Totally Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

