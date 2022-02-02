Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.90 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

