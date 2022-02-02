Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Brokerages expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce sales of $159.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $161.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

COOK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

