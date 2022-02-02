Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of TT stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.18. 2,732,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $143.97 and a one year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

