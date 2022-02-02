Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of TRNS stock traded down $13.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.
In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
