Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $13.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

