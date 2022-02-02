Transcodium (TNS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $445.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Transcodium has a total market cap of $351,864.53 and $445.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00118629 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

